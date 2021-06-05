You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norbert Widhalm

Norbert Widhalm
Ryan

OMAHA — Graveside services for Norbert L. “Babe” Widhalm, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha.

Visitation with family will be 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel in Omaha.

1926-2021

Norbert L. “Babe” Widhalm completed his life’s service and was welcomed by his loving Savior as a “good and faithful servant” on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at age 95.

Babe was born to Frank and Elizabeth Widhalm on March 26, 1926. in Osmond. There were many challenges faced as a child, including the death of his father just eight days after Babe was born. The first 10 years were spent on a 160-acre farm, where he worked with his uncle. He spoke of the transition from two horses and a plow to tractors. In 1936, he, his mother and three older siblings moved to Hartington. There he graduated from high school, where he played basketball and had his first job as a “printer’s devil” for the local newspaper.

Upon graduation, Babe entered the U.S. Navy. He served on destroyer escorts USS Aurelia and USS Kershaw in the Pacific arena and was honorably discharged on June 2, 1946, having achieved the rank of Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class. He began a long and successful career with the Bell Telephone Company, starting as a lineman, and ultimately working in the Norfolk office before retiring in 1981.

While working as a lineman in Ainsworth, Babe met Doris Alberts. They married on Jan. 12, 1952, and raised four children. Babe and Doris provided a home that was devoted to Christ and Christian values, excellent educational opportunities, music, sports and support for each child’s gifts and dreams. Their example of 69 years of marriage and family has shaped their children and grandchildren.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Babe also loved being a handyman for family and friends, square dancing and going for walks with Doris, singing, playing ping pong in the basement and riding his bike to work almost every day. He had the respect of coworkers for his knowledge and attention to detail and served as president of the Norfolk Telephone Workers Union for several years.

Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, and was always seeking truth and a closer relationship with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. This culminated with active participation in a Messianic community in Omaha, where he and Doris moved in 1994.

Babe was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by his spouse, Doris, and children Michael Widhalm and his spouse, Karen of Kearney, Dr. Patrick Widhalm and his spouse, Betsy of New Orleans, La., John Widhalm and his spouse, Melinda of Omaha and Lee Porter and her spouse, Dr. Tom Porter of Omaha. The heritage of Babe and Doris includes 13 grandchildren; nine (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face; now I know in part; but then I shall know even as also I am known” 1 Corinthians 13.12

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Hospital in honor of Babe and Doris’ great-granddaughter, Lizzie Cooper.

Tags

In other news

Randy Stark

Randy Stark

PLAINVIEW — Services for Randy L. Stark, 66, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Dannie Pretends Eagle

Dannie Pretends Eagle

WINNEBAGO — A wake for Dannie M. Pretends Eagle, 33, is being held at the Ho Chunk Center in Winnebago. Visitation will continue until services at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Caroline Bassette will officiate. Burial will be in the Winnebago Cemetery.

Irene Gladem

Irene Gladem

ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in North Branch West Cemetery in rural Petersburg.

Stacey Reed

Stacey Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Norbert Widhalm

Norbert Widhalm

OMAHA — Graveside services for Norbert L. “Babe” Widhalm, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha.

Randy Stark

Randy Stark

PLAINVIEW — Services for Randy Stark, 66, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Plainview.

Lyle Reab

Lyle Reab

GILTNER — Graveside services for Lyle Reab, 22, Giltner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Lerton Cemetery, located a half-mile south of Giltner. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Lester S. Harter Post 42 and the American Legio…

Stacey Reed

Stacey Reed

NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Irene Gladem

Irene Gladem

ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara