Norbert Widhalm

OMAHA — Graveside services for Norbert L. “Babe” Widhalm, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha.
Visitation with family will be 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel in Omaha.
1926-2021
Norbert L. “Babe” Widhalm completed his life’s service and was welcomed by his loving Savior as a “good and faithful servant” on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at age 95.
Babe was born to Frank and Elizabeth Widhalm on March 26, 1926. in Osmond. There were many challenges faced as a child, including the death of his father just eight days after Babe was born. The first 10 years were spent on a 160-acre farm, where he worked with his uncle. He spoke of the transition from two horses and a plow to tractors. In 1936, he, his mother and three older siblings moved to Hartington. There he graduated from high school, where he played basketball and had his first job as a “printer’s devil” for the local newspaper.
Upon graduation, Babe entered the U.S. Navy. He served on destroyer escorts USS Aurelia and USS Kershaw in the Pacific arena and was honorably discharged on June 2, 1946, having achieved the rank of Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class. He began a long and successful career with the Bell Telephone Company, starting as a lineman, and ultimately working in the Norfolk office before retiring in 1981.
While working as a lineman in Ainsworth, Babe met Doris Alberts. They married on Jan. 12, 1952, and raised four children. Babe and Doris provided a home that was devoted to Christ and Christian values, excellent educational opportunities, music, sports and support for each child’s gifts and dreams. Their example of 69 years of marriage and family has shaped their children and grandchildren.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Babe also loved being a handyman for family and friends, square dancing and going for walks with Doris, singing, playing ping pong in the basement and riding his bike to work almost every day. He had the respect of coworkers for his knowledge and attention to detail and served as president of the Norfolk Telephone Workers Union for several years.
Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, and was always seeking truth and a closer relationship with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. This culminated with active participation in a Messianic community in Omaha, where he and Doris moved in 1994.
Babe was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by his spouse, Doris, and children Michael Widhalm and his spouse, Karen of Kearney, Dr. Patrick Widhalm and his spouse, Betsy of New Orleans, La., John Widhalm and his spouse, Melinda of Omaha and Lee Porter and her spouse, Dr. Tom Porter of Omaha. The heritage of Babe and Doris includes 13 grandchildren; nine (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face; now I know in part; but then I shall know even as also I am known” 1 Corinthians 13.12
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Hospital in honor of Babe and Doris’ great-granddaughter, Lizzie Cooper.