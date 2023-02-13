Norbert Widhalm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted in the church parking lot by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary also at the church.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2023
Norbert, one of the best-loved sons, spouse, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, following a brief battle with an aggressive brain tumor. He will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him.
Norb entered this world July 6, 1943, in Norfolk, the sixth of 11 children born to Albert J. and Agnes (McGuire) (Billerbeck) Widhalm. A 1961 graduate of St. Francis High School in Humphrey, Norb attended the College of St. Joseph in Albuquerque, N.M., and later achieved an electrical degree from Northeast Technical College. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was a military police officer in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
He married the love of his life, Leann (Register) (Cattlett), on July 21, 1989. The couple made their home in Norfolk, where Leann taught at Norfolk Junior High and Norb was employed in distribution and as a window clerk at the U.S. Post Office for 23 years, retiring in 2008.
Norb was pleased to have served his country and was active in the American Legion and VFW Post 1644 in Norfolk, where he was a regular volunteer, serving in the VFW Color Guard and as Quarter Master. He and Leann helped with activities at the Norfolk Veterans Home, taking residents on a variety of outings. He proudly participated in the Vietnam Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017. He was also a member of the Norfolk Fraternal Order of Eagles.
A lifelong Catholic, Norb lived his faith. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and assisted St. Mary’s Church as lector, Eucharistic Minister, sacristan and funeral Mass server. He helped to fund the Widhalm Family Medical Scholarship provided annually to a senior at St. Francis High School in Humphrey, personally interviewing and advising graduates entering the medical field.
Norb enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and traveling throughout the country with Leann and spending time with family and friends. A diehard Husker, Packers and Cardinals fan, he attended countless football and baseball games.
Loved and admired by all who knew him, Norb had a gregarious personality and quick wit and playful sense of humor. He had a mischievous side, which included a twinkle in his eye and wink when he knew he was being funny. He loved joining his family in their texting threads of puns, each trying to top the other in a loving, nonsensical way. He connected with everyone, regardless of age or social status.
Survivors include his spouse, Leann; sisters Helen (Alvin) Fuchs of Columbus, Patricia J. Widhalm of Charlottesville, Va., Mary V. Widhalm of New York City, Susan Widhalm of Isle of Palms, S.C., Beth (Jim) Boesch of Columbus, Mickey (Bob) Creager of Lincoln; brothers Alan J. (Eileen Sueper) Widhalm of Waverly and Dr. Tim Widhalm of Omaha; sister-in-law Judy (Fuchs) Widhalm of Ogallala; and 16 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dick and Jack Widhalm; sister-in-law Mardy Widhalm; brother-in-law Jack Gerrity; and nephew Shawn Boesch.
Honorary pallbearers (friends) will be Bob Mather, Roger Casselman, Larry Robinette, Keith Anderson, Lonnie Prusa and Joe Schmitz. Honorary pallbearers (nieces and nephews) will be Jason Boesch, Dave Widhalm, Jarryd Widhalm, Chris Widhalm, Eric Fuchs and Tara Gleason.
Burial will follow a luncheon at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
