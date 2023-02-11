Norbert Widhalm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary, also at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Following a luncheon at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Saturday, burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Norbert, one of the best-loved sons, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, following a brief battle with an aggressive brain tumor. He will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him.