Norbert Krienert

OSMOND — Services for Norbert Krienert, 101, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church in Osmond.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Osmond.

Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Joyann Nathan

Joyann Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Joyann R. Nathan, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lloyd Timmerman

Lloyd Timmerman

OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326,…

Garry Retzlaff

Garry Retzlaff

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.

Wayne Emanuel

Wayne Emanuel

BEEMER —  Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.

Myra Hansen

Myra Hansen

WISNER — Services for Myra Hansen, 99, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Linda Krueger

Linda Krueger

PIERCE — Memorial services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Robert Wilmes

Robert Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Martha Frew

Martha Frew

AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Martha E. Frew, 98, Ainsworth, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

