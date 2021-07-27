Nolan Poppe

You have permission to edit this article.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 101 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

LINDY — Services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

He died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

 1942-2021

Nolan “Noly” Lee Poppe, son of Elmer and Ruth (Hilkemeier) Poppe, was born March 14, 1942, at rural Knox County in Bloomfield. He attended Center High School, graduating in 1960. Noly played on the Center basketball team that won state in 1958.

Noly married Betty Lou Miller on a very cold Jan. 12, 1964, at Lindy Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Two children were born to them, Todd Nolan Poppe and Troy Lee Poppe. Noly and Betty lived on various farms in Knox County for over 30 years. He farmed, milked cows, fed hogs, bought and sold farm machinery, and formed Poppe Hay Company.

Noly moved to Bloomfield in 1995, when Betty became ill, and operated Poppe Hay Company full time until 2011. He continued to buy and sell machinery for many years. He held several consignment auctions over the years and a few retirement auctions — everything was for sale for the right price. Noly could fix anything and was the expert modifier.

Noly was a proud member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, having been baptized, confirmed and married in Lindy. He attended Alcoholics Anonymous for many years and celebrated 43 years of sobriety. Noly coached several different girls basketball teams and loved to watch basketball. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids’ sporting events and was always coaching them. He was Kash, Leah and Kora’s biggest fan, no matter what they were doing.

Noly is survived by his son, Troy and his spouse, Paige Poppe of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Kash Todd Poppe, Leah Betty Poppe and Kora Janet Poppe; a sister, Fern Wurtz of Yankton; a brother, Norman (Margo) Poppe of Bloomfield; brothers-in-law Vernon (Mary) Miller and Lorin (Judy) Miller, all of Bloomfield; and cousin Lyle (Mary Ellen) Poppe.

He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; spouse Betty; sisters Mary Kay Loecker and Nancy Magorien; brother-in-law Larry Wurtz; nephew Mitchell Poppe; and best friend and cousin, Marvin Poppe.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

