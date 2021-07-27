LINDY — Services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
He died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2021
Nolan “Noly” Lee Poppe, son of Elmer and Ruth (Hilkemeier) Poppe, was born March 14, 1942, at rural Knox County in Bloomfield. He attended Center High School, graduating in 1960. Noly played on the Center basketball team that won state in 1958.
Noly married Betty Lou Miller on a very cold Jan. 12, 1964, at Lindy Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Two children were born to them, Todd Nolan Poppe and Troy Lee Poppe. Noly and Betty lived on various farms in Knox County for over 30 years. He farmed, milked cows, fed hogs, bought and sold farm machinery, and formed Poppe Hay Company.
Noly moved to Bloomfield in 1995, when Betty became ill, and operated Poppe Hay Company full time until 2011. He continued to buy and sell machinery for many years. He held several consignment auctions over the years and a few retirement auctions — everything was for sale for the right price. Noly could fix anything and was the expert modifier.
Noly was a proud member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, having been baptized, confirmed and married in Lindy. He attended Alcoholics Anonymous for many years and celebrated 43 years of sobriety. Noly coached several different girls basketball teams and loved to watch basketball. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids’ sporting events and was always coaching them. He was Kash, Leah and Kora’s biggest fan, no matter what they were doing.
Noly is survived by his son, Troy and his spouse, Paige Poppe of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Kash Todd Poppe, Leah Betty Poppe and Kora Janet Poppe; a sister, Fern Wurtz of Yankton; a brother, Norman (Margo) Poppe of Bloomfield; brothers-in-law Vernon (Mary) Miller and Lorin (Judy) Miller, all of Bloomfield; and cousin Lyle (Mary Ellen) Poppe.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; spouse Betty; sisters Mary Kay Loecker and Nancy Magorien; brother-in-law Larry Wurtz; nephew Mitchell Poppe; and best friend and cousin, Marvin Poppe.