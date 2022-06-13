ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.
Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 136, United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Noel Wheeler died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at The Meadows in Norfolk.