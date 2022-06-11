 Skip to main content
Noel Wheeler

NORFOLK — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Noel Wheeler died Saturday June 11, 2022, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

In other news

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

William Sheppard Jr.

William Sheppard Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin. Family inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Par…

David Eisenhauer

David Eisenhauer

Services for David Eisenhauer, 37, formerly of the Coleridge and Wakefield areas, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Alton Presbyterian Church in Alton, Iowa. The Rev. Harlan De Jong will officiate.

Theodora Reicks

Theodora Reicks

PETERSBURG — Memorial services for Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Petersburg.

Larry Hellmers

Larry Hellmers

OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Berger will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.

Linda Benson

Linda Benson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Linda Benson, 72, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Linda Benson died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Rosemary York

Rosemary York

LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.

Roxanne Nelson

Roxanne Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.

Patrick Carr

Patrick Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

