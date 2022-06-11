NORFOLK — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Noel Wheeler died Saturday June 11, 2022, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin. Family inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Par…
Services for David Eisenhauer, 37, formerly of the Coleridge and Wakefield areas, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Alton Presbyterian Church in Alton, Iowa. The Rev. Harlan De Jong will officiate.
PETERSBURG — Memorial services for Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Petersburg.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Berger will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Linda Benson, 72, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Linda Benson died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.
LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.
O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.