NORFOLK — Services for Nivan Hornik, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Nivan Hornik died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
In other news
Jeanine Milner, 80, Leland, N.C., passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Leona Greenamyer of Brunswick. Services will be at a later date both in North Carolina and in Nebraska.
COLUMBUS — Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, Columbus, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
TILDEN — Services for George Powell, 67, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. George Powell died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence.
HARTINGTON — Services for Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
COLUMBUS — Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, Columbus, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
NORFOLK — Services for Nivan Hornik, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Nivan Hornik died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BOW VALLEY — William “Bill” Kleinschmit, 79, Hartington, died Monday, March 6, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.