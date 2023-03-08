 Skip to main content
Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — Services for Nivan Hornik, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Nivan Hornik died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Jeanine Milner

Jeanine Milner, 80, Leland, N.C., passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Leona Greenamyer of Brunswick. Services will be at a later date both in North Carolina and in Nebraska.

Phillip Ernst

COLUMBUS — Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, Columbus, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

George Powell

TILDEN — Services for George Powell, 67, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. George Powell died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence.

Elsie Lauer

HARTINGTON — Services for Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Marcia Redler

ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Irma O’Neal

PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

William Kleinschmit

BOW VALLEY — William “Bill” Kleinschmit, 79, Hartington, died Monday, March 6, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

