Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nivan “Nick” Hornik, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pastor Stephan Miller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Nivan Hornik died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha due to injuries from a fall in his home on Feb. 5. His wish for cremation has been honored.

1936-2023

Nivan Dean “Nick” Hornik was born April 2, 1936, at the family farmhouse in Verdigre to parents George and Mildred (Gruchow) Hornik. At the age of 4, the family moved to the Scottsbluff and Gering area. Nick loved the wide-open spaces of that area. He and his sister, Donna, spent many hours playing outdoors. When Nick was about 12, his dad moved the family to Grand Island. A few years later, the family moved to Plainview where he graduated from Plainview High School in 1954.

Nivan met his future bride, Lavonne Shannon, in 1958 at the local roller-skating rink. They were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Plainview. Later that year, Nivan and Lavonne moved to Norfolk where they have resided since.

He was a member of Community Bible Church and his faith was a large part of his life. Nick worked hard for his family. He worked for Van’s Super Service for 20 years as a mechanic and became an expert at tire retreading, and then worked 20 years at the Goodyear Hose Plant, where he may still hold the record for most overtime hours worked. He helped remodel his home and once helped remodel an old building for a church. He could fix about anything whether it was a car or something around the house.

Upon retirement, his found his passion for writing poetry. He received many accolades for his poetry. He often shared his poems with Norfolk Daily News readers, and had two poetry books published. He enjoyed traveling and he and his wife spent several winters in Arizona and California. He loved telling jokes, watching Nebraska football and Green Bay Packers football. He also loved reading about American history, in particular, World War II and stories about the Old West. He once took his family on vacation to western Nebraska and showed them the beauty and history of western Nebraska.

Nivan and Lavonne were blessed with four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Nivan is survived by his spouse; his children, Elizabeth (Robert) Davis, Marie (Dwight) Reuter and Richard Hornik, all of Norfolk; son-in-law Brian Armstrong of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Amanda (Ignacio) Machuca, Megan (Isaias) Solorio, Dana Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Wyatt Hornik, Levi (Jordan Schulte) Hornik, Samantha (Jacob) Thompson; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Audrina and Savannah Machuca, Wesley and Scarlett Thompson; sister Donna Norris of San Diego, Calif.; two nieces, Jolene Norris (Gary) Schleppenbach of Lincoln and Julie Norris (Brent) Hill of San Diego; and brother-in-law John C. (Gina Deuel) Shannon and his family, Janet Shannon, Michael and Julie Shannon and Nancy (Tim) Olcott.

Nivan was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Virginia “Ginger” Armstrong; grandson Garrett Hornik in infancy; brother-in-law Bill Norris; and several aunts and uncles.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mildred Korth

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Pauline Luttman

STANTON — Services for Pauline L. Luttman, 97, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Lois Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Mary Rose Pinkelman

BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.

Frank Meyer

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Frank Meyer, 66, Orchard, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchard United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.

Mary Rose Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

