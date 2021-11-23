You have permission to edit this article.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Boone and Madison.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Nita Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Nita Meyer died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in her home on the farm near Randolph.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

