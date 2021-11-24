Nita Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1961-2021
Nita was called home to our Lord, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in her home on the farm near Randolph.
Nita was born the 10th of 11 children to Sylvester and Margaret (Sauser) Venteicher in Norfolk. She spent her childhood near Norfolk and Meadow Grove, where her family farmed and milked cows. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1979. She then attended Western Iowa Tech for dental hygiene.
Nita entered into a 40-year marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Meyer, on Nov. 14, 1981, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. After marriage, they lived and farmed near Randolph, where they raised their family. Nita worked a variety of jobs, including dental hygienist, nursing assistant, med aide, marketing and sales, and most recently, for First National Bank of Omaha-Wayne.
Nita is best remembered for her great love of family. She was a truly devoted spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She worked as the superintendent of small animals at the Pierce County Fair for 30 years. She also taught Sunday school at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. She loved to craft and garden. She loved her flowers and color. Hundreds of people wrap up in the warmth of one of the many tied blankets she made, as well as her custom T-shirts and sweatshirts. She was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Nita is survived by her spouse, Dan; her son, Zach (Nichole) of Randolph; and her daughter, Katie (Eric) of Ansley. She was so proud and bragged about her beloved grandchildren, Talyn, Blakelyn, Eastyn, Hallie, Eli and Miles. She also is survived by her siblings who can be found coast to coast along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant twin sons, Andrew Daniel and Danny Rae Meyer; her parents; and her in-laws, Wilfred and Eileen Meyer, formerly of Randolph.
Casketbearers will be Jared Thompson, Trent Thompson, Adam Thompson, Ben Venteicher, Sam Stutzman and Chris Rokahr.
