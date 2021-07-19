EWING — Services for Nila Schrunk, 84, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Nila passed away on July 16, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Nila was born to Leslie and Hazel Cary on Dec. 11, 1936, in Clearwater. She attended school in Ewing and graduated with the class of 1955 from Bloomfield High School. Nila attended Wayne State College to receive her teaching degree.
She married Merlyn Schrunk on June 7, 1965, in Royal. Together, they had two sons, Kevin and Kirk. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading the Bible and crossword puzzles. Nila was a caring spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Nila is survived by her spouse, Merlyn; two sons, Kevin (Lisa) and Kirk; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Chantelle (Shawn) Dempster and their children, Hunter, Steele and JoAnn; Morgan Schrunk, Allison Schrunk, Danielle Schrunk, Shalaia Schrunk, Zachariah Schrunk, Brianna Schrunk, and son Brailyn; and Reed Schrunk; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Hazel Cary, and her siblings, Glen, Dale, Elmer and Leola.
Condolences may be directed to family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.