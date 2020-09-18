ELGIN — Graveside services for Nifo Lilii, 82, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin. Bishop Scott Russell and the Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Social distancing and directed health measures will be followed.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Elgin.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2020
Tafaomanifo “Nifo” Lilii, son of Liae Lilli and Liva (Pilimai) Siufanua, was born in American Samoa and moved with his family to Hawaii when he was 8 years old. He attended grade school through the 10th grade at Kahuku, before moving to Covina, Calif., where he graduated from high school.
Nifo excelled at football, earning All-American honors two years in a row. He attended college at Cerritos, Calif., where he continued his football career, playing with Joe Gibbs. After college, he served a brief stint in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Nifo married Norma E. Grider in 1960 at Las Vegas, Nev., and to this union three children were born: Luwana, James and Sina. He worked various jobs as he pursued a career in music entertainment, recording his first “45” record with Capitol Records.
Nifo and Norma later divorced.
In 1973, Nifo married Sharon Marie Mackel at Anaheim, Calif., gaining a stepdaughter, Jaymie.
They moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1974, where Nifo’s music career took off and gave him the opportunity to meet many famous politicians, athletes and entertainers.
Nifo was blessed with many interesting opportunities throughout his life, including riding the Kodak Camera float in the Rose Bowl Parade with Steve Allen and Jane Meadows; he and his band having a background part in the movie “Caddy Shack;” being in a beverage commercial; playing a private birthday party for Bob Hope; being part of the opening day ceremonies at Disneyland and having lunch with his nephew the “Shrimp Truck Guy” on the set of Hawaii 5-0.
He is survived by his spouse, Sharon of Elgin; his children, Luwana (John) Gurr of LaPalma, Calif., James Lilii of Fountain Valley, Calif., Sina (Arthur) Zaslawski of LaPalma, Calif.; step-daughter Jaymie (Rob) Schweitzer of Davie, Fla.; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nifo was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.