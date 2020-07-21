Niels Sorensen

PILGER — Memorial services for Niels C. Sorensen, 103, Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

He died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

1916-2020

Niels Christian Sorensen was born Sept. 12, 1916, in Egan, S.D., to Niels Peter and Phoebe Mae (Albertsen) Sorensen. At an early age, the family moved to Omaha. Niels graduated from Omaha North High School and later obtained his civil engineering degree.

On May 11, 1940, he married Margaret Helen Peters. Niels worked as a mechanic and later as a road construction foreman, building roads all over the country. In 1957, the family moved to Riverton, Wyo., where he became an open pit mining foreman for several companies in Wyoming.

Margaret passed away on Jan. 4, 2001.

On Oct. 9, 2002, he married Mary Husmann.

Niels was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger and for many years had belonged to and Elks Lodge, the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed reading in his spare time.

Survivors include his spouse, Mary Sorensen of Pilger; a daughter, Margaret and Jerry Snurr of Broken Bow; stepsons, Lyle and Cheryl Husmann of Pilger and Leon Husmann of Pilger; a son-in-law, Robert Culver of Sheridan, Wyo.; nine grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mae Smith of Omaha.

Niels was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Margaret; his daughters, Judy and Chester Pflugard and Janice Culver; a step daughter-in-law, Cynthia Husmann; a brother, Jack Sorensen; and two sisters, Vivian Benson and Evelyn Wieger.

Niels Sorensen

