 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nicholas Johnson

OMAHA — Services for Nicholas K. Johnson, 83, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.

1938-2022

Nicholas Johnson was born Sept. 2, 1938, and died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Creighton University Heider College of Business or Douglas County Health Foundation. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.

Tags

In other news

Richard Potts

Richard Potts

Services for Richard J. Potts, 79, Monroe, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, S.D. The Rev. Mark Lichter will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor. Military honors will be provided by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post 183.

Daniel Roepke

Daniel Roepke

Daniel Francis “Dan” Roepke, 80, Branson, Mo., passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.

Jane Reuss

Jane Reuss

NORFOLK — Services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date due to an abundance of caution with COVID.

Patricia Steffen

Patricia Steffen

CONSTANCE — Services for Patricia A. Steffen, 77, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

James Linn

James Linn

LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. James Broz will officiate with burial in Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Debra Timperley

Debra Timperley

STANTON — Services for Debra Timperley, 64, are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton. Debra Timperley died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

James Olson

James Olson

NORFOLK — Service for James L. “Jim” Olson, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will be officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

Warren Creamer

Warren Creamer

WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Buckley Hamilton

Buckley Hamilton

RANDOLPH — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara