OMAHA — Services for Nicholas K. Johnson, 83, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2022
Nicholas Johnson was born Sept. 2, 1938, and died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Creighton University Heider College of Business or Douglas County Health Foundation. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.