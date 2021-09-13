WAKEFIELD — Services for Neva E. Echtenkamp, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Neva Echtenkamp died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2021
Neva Elaine Wieland Echtenkamp was born on Dec. 3, 1929, to William and Bertha Wieland in rural Wayne County. She attended country school and graduated in 1946 from Wayne High School.
She worked at the telephone company in Wayne after graduating high school until her marriage to Marvin A. Echtenkamp on June 23, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Marvin and Neva lived on their farm northeast of Wayne until Marvin’s death in 2009. After Marvin’s death, Neva moved to Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Neva enjoyed her family and farm life. She had a garden that resulted in lots of canning and good cooking which her family appreciated. Additionally, Neva was the farm accountant and enjoyed the challenge of completing tax returns. Recording family history and special events through scrapbooking was a favorite pastime of hers.
Neva also enjoyed entering radio and newspaper contests. She was actively involved in 4-H as her four boys grew up, and she served in many offices as a member of the church’s ladies aid.
Survivors include her children, Lee (Shirley) Echtenkamp of Cairo, Jerry (Loree) Echtenkamp of Wayne, Alan (Kathy) Echtenkamp of Lincoln and Roger (Lisa) Echtenkamp of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Lessmann of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Marvin in 2009; sisters Helen and Vera; and brother Wilbert (Bill).
Memorials may be directed to the Echtenkamp family for later designation.