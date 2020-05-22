COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Nettie Ross

SPRINGVIEW —  Services for Nettie M. (Radden) Ross, 103, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

There will be no visitation. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Hope Mills, N.C.

Memorials have been suggested to the Springview Senior Center or to the United Methodist Church.

Gary Harold

HARTINGTON — Services for Gary Harold, 64, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Hans Jorgensen

HARTINGTON — Hans R. Jorgensen, 82, Hartington, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.

William Greenough

NORFOLK — Private services for William A. “Bill” Greenough, 94, Norfolk, will be Tuesday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Public graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Sandra Horst

STANTON — Services for Sandra K. Horst, 74, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Duane Schroeder

BYRON — Private graveside services for Duane J. Schroeder, 84, Ruskin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Washington County Cemetery near Byron.

Ruby Walton

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ruby J. Walton, 92, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

