Nels Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Nels B. Kleveland, 94, Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Newman Grove, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.
Limited visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove in Newman Grove.
A private graveside service will be at the Shell Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be shared with Newman Grove American Legion Post 73, PO Box 73, Newman Grove, NE 68758, designated for the new Veterans Memorial or to Shell Creek Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 428, Newman Grove, NE 68758.