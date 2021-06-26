You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelda Rae Kugler

Nelda Rae Kugler

WAYNE — Memorial services for Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorial visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Masks are required.

She died March 8, 2020, at Countryview Estates.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1933-2021

The services will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Our-Savior-Lutheran-Church-Wayne-NE-ELCA

Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Oakland, Iowa, to Leland and Ruth (Maskell) Wightman. She attended elementary school in Oakland, Iowa, through the fifth grade. In 1952, she graduated from Mapleton, Iowa, Consolidated School and attended Wayne State College from 1953 to 1955.

Nelda Rae married William “Bill” Kugler on Oct. 2, 1955, at St. John’s Methodist-Episcopal Church in Mapleton. She was employed as the deputy county recorder in Onawa, Iowa, and later as the secretary to the vice president of academic affairs at Wayne State College until retiring in 1994. During that time, Rae attained her certified educational office employee certification.

Rae was a past member of Rainbow Girls (received Grand Cross of Color) and Kappa Pi Honorary. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where she served on Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (past officer), as a Luther League sponsor, Easter pageant director, organist, pianist and choir member.

Rae served on the Lutheran Campus Ministry board, Live and Learn Extension Club (local and county office), PEO Chapter AZ (past officer), WEOPA/NEOPA (professional office personnel association) past local president, state officer, and national member and the Genealogy Society of Wayne County (past president and officer).

Nelda Rae is survived by her spouse, William “Bill;” daughters Kim (Scott) Kraemaer of Tulsa, Okla., and Kara (Melanie) Kugler-Wright of Lincoln; granddaughter Lauren Rae Kraemaer; brothers Rodney Wightman and Richard (Virginia) Wightman; sister Logene (Ray) Anderson; sister-in-law Irma Jean Wightman; and nieces and nephews.

Nelda Rae was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles Wightman and Bruce Wightman; in-laws Henry and Margaret Kugler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bonnie and Robert Panter, Marian and Eugene Perry and Dorothy Wightman; and daughter-in-law Kelly Erisman.

Nelda Rae’s family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and invites you to lunch in the church fellowship hall. Rae’s smile was her trademark.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Nelda Rae Kugler Friends of Music Scholarship — Wayne State College or The Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Tags

In other news

Charles Promes

Charles Promes

HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Charles Promes, 79, Aurora, formerly of the Wynot/St. James area.

James Heller

James Heller

MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.

Russell Nielsen

Russell Nielsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Russell Nielsen, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Jerri Wright

Jerri Wright

NORFOLK — Services for Jerri L. Wright, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Tim DeFor officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Shirley Tietgen

Shirley Tietgen

WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Kenneth Taylor

Kenneth Taylor

It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth W. “Wayne” Taylor announces his unexpected death on May 21, 2021, at home.

Joe Weltruski

Joe Weltruski

ALBION — A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Joe F. Weltruski, 62, of Brighton, Colo., formerly of the Albion area. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

David Mitchell

David Mitchell

NORFOLK — Graveside services for David C. “Dave” Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Tim DeFor. No visitation will be held.

Nelda Rae Kugler

Nelda Rae Kugler

WAYNE — Memorial services for Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara