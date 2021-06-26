Nelda Rae Kugler

WAYNE — Memorial services for Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Memorial visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Masks are required.
She died March 8, 2020, at Countryview Estates.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2021
The services will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Our-Savior-Lutheran-Church-Wayne-NE-ELCA
Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Oakland, Iowa, to Leland and Ruth (Maskell) Wightman. She attended elementary school in Oakland, Iowa, through the fifth grade. In 1952, she graduated from Mapleton, Iowa, Consolidated School and attended Wayne State College from 1953 to 1955.
Nelda Rae married William “Bill” Kugler on Oct. 2, 1955, at St. John’s Methodist-Episcopal Church in Mapleton. She was employed as the deputy county recorder in Onawa, Iowa, and later as the secretary to the vice president of academic affairs at Wayne State College until retiring in 1994. During that time, Rae attained her certified educational office employee certification.
Rae was a past member of Rainbow Girls (received Grand Cross of Color) and Kappa Pi Honorary. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where she served on Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (past officer), as a Luther League sponsor, Easter pageant director, organist, pianist and choir member.
Rae served on the Lutheran Campus Ministry board, Live and Learn Extension Club (local and county office), PEO Chapter AZ (past officer), WEOPA/NEOPA (professional office personnel association) past local president, state officer, and national member and the Genealogy Society of Wayne County (past president and officer).
Nelda Rae is survived by her spouse, William “Bill;” daughters Kim (Scott) Kraemaer of Tulsa, Okla., and Kara (Melanie) Kugler-Wright of Lincoln; granddaughter Lauren Rae Kraemaer; brothers Rodney Wightman and Richard (Virginia) Wightman; sister Logene (Ray) Anderson; sister-in-law Irma Jean Wightman; and nieces and nephews.
Nelda Rae was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles Wightman and Bruce Wightman; in-laws Henry and Margaret Kugler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bonnie and Robert Panter, Marian and Eugene Perry and Dorothy Wightman; and daughter-in-law Kelly Erisman.
Nelda Rae’s family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and invites you to lunch in the church fellowship hall. Rae’s smile was her trademark.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Nelda Rae Kugler Friends of Music Scholarship — Wayne State College or The Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.