STANTON — Services for Neil Doring, 84, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Doring died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
AINSWORTH — Service for Patricia A. Van Winkle, 85, Ord, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Vernon W. “Chick” Reed, 94, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Norris, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Norris died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Unger died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Ponca Nursing Home and Assisted Living Center in Ponca.
MADISON — Services for Marvin H. Sjuts, 91, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Po…
NIOBRARA — Memorial visitation for Gary Custer, 81, Niobrara, will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Private burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery will be at a later date.