Neil Bloomquist

RANDOLPH — Services for Neil D. “Bushel” Bloomquist, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Revs. David Korth and Kevin Vogel and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and the Sons Of The American Legion, all of Osmond, and the Nebraska Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary and prayer service.
1933-2023
Neil died on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Randolph surrounded by his family. The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Born on Aug. 24, 1933, to Martin and Florilla (Ludden) Bloomquist in rural Wausa. At the age of 4, his family moved to the farm north of McLean, where Neil lived for nearly 80 years. He attended country school and graduated from McLean High School in 1951. In 1953, he traveled to California, harvesting cotton in the San Joaquin Valley.
In December 1953, his friend, Ray Veik, was drafted so Neil decided to enlist with him along with 14 other men from Pierce County. In the U.S. Army, he was stationed at various locations in the U.S. before going overseas to Germany during the Korean War. He returned home and was honorably discharged in December 1955.
With jobs being scarce when returning home, he relocated to California to work at the Post Office at March Field in Riverside. Neil returned home in 1957 to attend several friends’ weddings.
Neil married Sally Reineke on Oct. 1, 1960. They were blessed with seven children. These children include Barb and Jeff Rohde of Randolph, Greg Bloomquist (Michele Williams) of Vacaville, Calif., Sherri and Brad Bargstadt of Randolph, Jeff and Tracy Bloomquist of Bloomfield, Conn., Charles and Marci Bloomquist of Lake Stevens, Wash., Daniel and Trish Bloomquist of Bellevue and Angela and Tige Jones of Adel, Iowa; blessing them with 17 grandchildren.
After 52 years of marriage, Sally passed on Dec. 3, 2012.
On Oct. 7, 2015, Neil married Margaret Korth. This union created an even larger family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They resided at their home in Randolph. During his wedding blessing for a granddaughter in 2017, he not so subtly mentioned that he would really like some great-grandchildren. Never one to not listen to their grandpa, he now has 11 great-grandchildren.
Neil spent time working for Backus Trucking, Bruckner Trucking and Olberding Grain Elevator. He later went to work for his brother, Arvid, at Schomberg Feed and Grain in McLean, and retired from Dawson Transport after working there from 1976 until 2001. Never one to slow down, he then spent 10 years working for Farmers Pride, and seasonal work for Randolph Farm Supply, and Aschoff Construction.
Boscoe, his Australian Shepherd, was his faithful companion for 21 years along with his favorite horse, Buddy. He enjoyed socializing over a cup of coffee in the surrounding communities and belonged to a card club for 52 years. He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, where he was active in the Catholic Order of Foresters and Knights of Columbus. He was a charter life member with 66 years of dedicated service to the American Legion, where he served as commander twice. He also served on the Pierce County Planning Commission.
Neil was preceded in death by his father and mother; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Arvid and Vaun, Maurice (in infancy), Duane and Anita and Eldred and Armella Bloomquist and brother-in-law Rod Wilbeck. He is survived by his spouse, Margaret, and her family, Russ (Koni Dawes) Denton, Karen (Greg Kappel) of Crofton, Mike and Deb Korth of Randolph, Susie and Troy Krupicka of Omaha, Mark and Karla Korth of Randolph and Father Dave Korth of Omaha; and his sister, Janiece Wilbeck; his children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Casketbearers are grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher Rohde, Joshua Zamora, Christian, Joshua and Austin Bloomquist, Elijah Jones and Evan Friedrich.
Honorary casketbearers are granddaughters Abigail Friedrich, Meghan Rohde, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, and Lauren Bloomquist, Brianne Gubbels, Olivia Bargstadt, Amanda Raisch and Shannan Jones.
