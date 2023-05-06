NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.
Nathan Sawyer died at his home in Omaha.
1980-2023
Nathan Tyler Sawyer was born Sept. 29, 1980, in Albion to Milan and Jeanie (Lundquist) Sawyer. He was baptized on Nov. 30, 1980, at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and confirmed on May 1, 1994, at Salem Lutheran Church of rural Newman Grove.
He attended Newman Grove Public Schools, graduating in the class of 1999. While in school, Nathan enjoyed participating in all the activities and sports and becoming an Eagle Scout in 1995. He went on to graduate in 2003 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.
While in college, he worked nights at the Kearney Daily Hub, and transferred to the Omaha World Herald after graduation, where he met his wife-to-be, Dana Carlson. They were married on Nov. 22, 2008, in Omaha. To this union were born two daughters, Mya in 2009, and Rose in 2013. The couple later divorced in 2020.
Nathan also worked for Mail Marketing of Omaha and Firespring of Omaha as the Art Director. In his spare time, he enjoyed painting, watching sports on TV, especially the Huskers and the Seattle Seahawks, and most of all, spending time with his daughters and family. Nathan will be remembered for his quiet, gentle soul, and being a friend to all.
He is survived by his parents, Milan and Jeanie Sawyer of Newman Grove; daughters Mya and Rose of Omaha; brother Troy (Jana) Sawyer, niece Tenleigh Sawyer and nephews Tallon Sawyer and Eli Aldana, all of Grand Island; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grant and Arlene Sawyer and Dewey and Margaret Lundquist; and father-in-law Larry Carlson.
