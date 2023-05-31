Nathan Peck

 Skip to main content
Nathan Troy Peck, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on May 17, 2023.

Nathan was born March 16, 1963, to Larry and Barbara (Frerichs) Peck. He grew up and graduated from high school in Plainview. After graduation, he moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., and studied court reporting. He first worked as a court reporter in Miami, Fla., and then moved to Minnesota, first Litchfield and then Minneapolis, where he continued his court reporting career, last working with good friend Judge Pat Karasov. He retired from the Minnesota court system in 2019.

Nathan loved cooking and was always willing to whip something up for a party or just because. He will forever be remembered as brother, friend and his niece Mandy’s first hairstylist.

Nathan is survived by sister Becky Bessmer of Norfolk; brother Scott Peck of Norfolk; brother Todd Peck of Foster; sister Darcy Lenox of Norfolk; nieces; nephews; dear friends John and Teresa Flagg and family, Doug and Christy Bergstrom, Mary Jo and Tim McCollow and “Mc5” family; a host of friends; and his pet and companion, Pongo the Pug.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Peck and Barbara Peck, and brother Paul Peck.

There will be a celebration of Nathan’s life on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 5 p.m., at 3017 Croft Drive in St. Anthony, Minn. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society, 845 Golden Valley, MN 55422.

EWING — Memorial services for Gene K. Sisson, 83, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.

OMAHA — Graveside services for Roger and Sheryl Barry will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.

WAYNE — Services for Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol Sr., 83, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Visitation for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

WAYNE — Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her farm home. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

