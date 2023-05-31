Nathan Peck

Nathan Troy Peck, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on May 17, 2023.
Nathan was born March 16, 1963, to Larry and Barbara (Frerichs) Peck. He grew up and graduated from high school in Plainview. After graduation, he moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., and studied court reporting. He first worked as a court reporter in Miami, Fla., and then moved to Minnesota, first Litchfield and then Minneapolis, where he continued his court reporting career, last working with good friend Judge Pat Karasov. He retired from the Minnesota court system in 2019.
Nathan loved cooking and was always willing to whip something up for a party or just because. He will forever be remembered as brother, friend and his niece Mandy’s first hairstylist.
Nathan is survived by sister Becky Bessmer of Norfolk; brother Scott Peck of Norfolk; brother Todd Peck of Foster; sister Darcy Lenox of Norfolk; nieces; nephews; dear friends John and Teresa Flagg and family, Doug and Christy Bergstrom, Mary Jo and Tim McCollow and “Mc5” family; a host of friends; and his pet and companion, Pongo the Pug.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Peck and Barbara Peck, and brother Paul Peck.
There will be a celebration of Nathan’s life on Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 5 p.m., at 3017 Croft Drive in St. Anthony, Minn. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society, 845 Golden Valley, MN 55422.