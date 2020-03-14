Nancy Wylie

CLARKSON — Services for Nancy M. Wylie, 57, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church.
She died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1962-2020
Nancy Marie was born on May 7, 1962, in Schuyler to Joseph and Marcella (Jindra) Fichtl. She graduated from Leigh High School in Leigh in 1980 and attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk, where she earned an associates degree in business.
After college, she began working at Gibson’s in Norfolk until they closed in the late 1990s. She then took a job at Vishay-Dale Electronics in Norfolk, where she remained employed until 2005 when the Norfolk facility closed. At that time, she took a position with Pacific Coast Feather Company in Wayne. She worked at Pacific Coast Feather Co. until the facility was destroyed by a tornado in October 2013. She then began employment at Bomgaars in Norfolk, where she remained employed until her death. Nancy enjoyed helping the many customers she saw throughout the day and strove to continuously improve her department.
Nancy married Greg Wylie on June 7, 1999, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. They welcomed a son, Kyle, on July 12, 2000.
Kyle was the center of Nancy’s life. She took great pride in helping him pursue his many academic achievements. Nancy served as a parent volunteer for both his 4-H and FFA organizations during his high school career. You would often find her helping him work his cattle, tend to his chickens and care for their large garden.
Nancy was a volunteer for the Stanton County Fair, acting as a 4-H leader in photography; and she volunteered monthly at the Stanton Community Food Bank. She was a lifetime member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
Nancy is survived by her spouse, Greg Wylie of Pilger; a son, Kyle Wylie of Pilger; her parents, Joseph and Marcella Fichtl of Norfolk; a sister, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; a niece, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson; a niece, Jessica (Andy) Evans of Pierce; her mother-in-law, Bonnelle Wylie of Winside; a brother-in-law, Gary (Lori) Wylie of Winside; a brother-in-law, Doug (Jill) Wylie of Winside; a sister-in-law, Lynne Olson of Seward; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Josef and Helen Fichtl and Adolph and Lillian Jindra; a brother, Rodney Fichtl; her father-in-law, George “Bruce” Wylie; a brother-in-law, Ted Olson; a great-niece, Andrea Evans; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are those of the family choice.
