...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, WITH THE
HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BEFORE 10 AM. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING
MAINLY FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Nancy Wylie

CLARKSON — Services for Nancy M. Wylie, 57, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at the church.

She died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

 1962-2020

Nancy Marie was born on May 7, 1962, in Schuyler to Joseph and Marcella (Jindra) Fichtl. She graduated from Leigh High School in Leigh in 1980 and attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk, where she earned an associates degree in business.

After college, she began working at Gibson’s in Norfolk until they closed in the late 1990s. She then took a job at Vishay-Dale Electronics in Norfolk, where she remained employed until 2005 when the Norfolk facility closed. At that time, she took a position with Pacific Coast Feather Company in Wayne. She worked at Pacific Coast Feather Co. until the facility was destroyed by a tornado in October 2013. She then began employment at Bomgaars in Norfolk, where she remained employed until her death. Nancy enjoyed helping the many customers she saw throughout the day and strove to continuously improve her department.

Nancy married Greg Wylie on June 7, 1999, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. They welcomed a son, Kyle, on July 12, 2000.

Kyle was the center of Nancy’s life. She took great pride in helping him pursue his many academic achievements. Nancy served as a parent volunteer for both his 4-H and FFA organizations during his high school career. You would often find her helping him work his cattle, tend to his chickens and care for their large garden.

Nancy was a volunteer for the Stanton County Fair, acting as a 4-H leader in photography; and she volunteered monthly at the Stanton Community Food Bank. She was a lifetime member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.

Nancy is survived by her spouse, Greg Wylie of Pilger; a son, Kyle Wylie of Pilger; her parents, Joseph and Marcella Fichtl of Norfolk; a sister, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; a niece, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson; a niece, Jessica (Andy) Evans of Pierce; her mother-in-law, Bonnelle Wylie of Winside; a brother-in-law, Gary (Lori) Wylie of Winside; a brother-in-law, Doug (Jill) Wylie of Winside; a sister-in-law, Lynne Olson of Seward; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Josef and Helen Fichtl and Adolph and Lillian Jindra; a brother, Rodney Fichtl; her father-in-law, George “Bruce” Wylie; a brother-in-law, Ted Olson; a great-niece, Andrea Evans; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials are those of the family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Richard Cleary

AKTINSON — Services for Richard J. Cleary, 77, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and American Legion Riders

WISNER — Services for Doug Breitkreutz, 77, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

CLARKSON — Services for Nancy M. Wylie, 57, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Delane J. Carlson, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military rites will b…

Richard Hochstein

BOW VALLEY — Richard J. “Dick” Hochstein, 77, Hartington, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

WISNER — Services for Jean Groth, 64, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Juliana Pick, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

