NORFOLK — Nancy Villers, 80, Norfolk, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
No services will be conducted. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2022
Nancy Ann Jones Pumphrey-Villers, daughter of Vernon and Blanche Jones, was born Sept. 15, 1941, at Kansas City, Mo. She graduated from Paseo High School in Kansas City.
Nancy married Carroll E. Pumphrey and had two children, Jennifer and Jason. Nancy lived in Lee’s Summit, Mo., and worked as a senior dispatch officer in Unity Village, Mo.
Nancy is survived by her children, Jennifer (Joe) Racine and Jason Pumphrey; one granddaughter, Rachael (Brett) Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Jo and Hayden Brett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, Vernon Jones; and an older sister, Patsy Metcalf.