Nancy Scott

Services for Nancy J. Scott, 76, Bonesteel, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax, S.D. Burial will be at a later date.
She died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home of Gregory, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2021
Nancy Jo (Johnson) Scott was born Oct. 5, 1944, at Tilden, to Sherman and Ursala (Veigler) Johnson. She was baptized on Sept. 25, 1945, and confirmed on March 30, 1958, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy attended rural School District 19 and graduated from Stanton High School in 1962.
Nancy worked at Stanton Hatchery, Norfolk Iron, Kingson Builders and Herberger’s in Norfolk. She also worked at Caskey Law Office in Stanton.
Nancy married Robert D. Scott on Aug. 25, 1962, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. They had two sons: Kent David and Jeffrey Sherman.
Nancy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax.
Nancy leaves her spouse, Bob, of 58 years; her sons, Kent (Shelly) of Sebring, Fla., and Jeffrey (Brandy Herian) of Norfolk; a daughter-in-law, Sheri Scott; four grandchildren: Jeremy (Jami) Scott, Jessi Scott, Cody Scott and Brittany Scott; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Judy Godel and Linda (Vaughn) Stiles; her brothers-in-law, Henry (Rose) Scott and Kenneth (Lola) Scott; a sister-in-law, Kathryn (Forsyth) Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Andrew John in infancy, Lawrence D. Johnson and Sherman M. Johnson Jr.; sister Mary Janice (Johnson) Kohl; nephews Steven M. Kohl and Mitch M. Kohl; niece Sherry (Johnson) Dowse; and brothers-in-law Bill Scott, George Godel and Byron (Red) Carmichael.
