STANTON — Services for Nancy Scott, 76, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Stanton Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Heerman officiating.
1944-2021
Nancy Jo (Johnson) Scott was born Oct. 5, 1944, at Tilden, to Sherman and Ursala (Zeigler) Johnson. She was baptized on Sept. 25, 1945, and confirmed on March 30, 1958, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy attended rural school District 19 and graduated from Stanton High School in 1962.
Nancy worked at Stanton Hatchery, Norfolk Iron, Kingson Builders and Herbergers in Norfolk. She also worked at Caskey Law Office in Stanton.
Nancy married Robert D. Scott on Aug. 25, 1962, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. They had two sons, Kent David and Jeffrey Sherman. Nancy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax, S.D.
Nancy passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the age of 76 years.
Nancy leaves her husband, Bob, of 58 years; sons Kent (Shelly) of Sebring, Fla., and Jeffrey (Brandy Herian) of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Sheri Scott; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jami) Scott, Jessi Scott, Cody Scott and Brittany Scott; five great-grandchildren; sisters Judy Godel and Linda (Vaughn) Stiles; brothers-in-law Henry (Rose) Scott and Kenneth (Lola) Scott; sister-in-law Kathryn (Forsyth) Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Andrew John in infancy, Lawrence D. Johnson and Sherman M. Johnson Jr.; sister Mary Janice (Johnson) Kohl; nephews Steven M. Kohl and Mitch M. Kohl; niece Sherry (Johnson) Dowse; and brothers-in-law Bill Scott, George Godel and Byron “Red” Carmichael.
Lunch will follow burial at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton (basement via west door).