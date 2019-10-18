Nancy Norton

Nancy Norton

ELGIN — Services for Nancy H. Norton, 86, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Glenn Loy will officiate. Burial will be in West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

1933-2019

Nancy Hinman, daughter of Donald S. and A. Bernice (Cratty) Hinman, was born Feb. 25, 1933, at Neligh. She grew up in Elgin, attended Elgin Public School and graduated in 1951. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University from 1951 to 1952.

On Aug. 24, 1952, Nancy married Gene R. Norton in Elgin. While Gene served in the U.S. Army, they lived at various locations. When he was deployed to Korea, Nancy returned to Elgin.

The couple lived in Washington State for a couple of years before returning to Elgin, where they farmed west of town.

Nancy was a housewife, raising their children, helping on the farm and assisting her husband for years at Norton Tax Service. They retired in 1992 and enjoyed 24 years living in Arizona, before moving to Lincoln in 2018.

Nancy was a member of the United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Stitch and Chatter and Out Our Way Ladies Aid. She enjoyed music, sewing, cross-stitch, crocheting and playing the piano.

Nancy is survived by her spouse of 67 years, Gene Norton of Lincoln; three children, Bradley G. (Mary) Norton of Hastings, Elizabeth L. Norton of Lincoln and Kathryn A. Norton of Beatrice; two grandchildren, Matthew Norton of Hastings and Michael (Delta) Norton of Hastings; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Reta Norton; a sister, Betty Harb; and a brother, Bob Hinman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com.

Tags

In other news

Gailyn Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Gailyn L. Wilcox, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence in Norfolk.

Mildred Gaskill

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred L. Gaskill, 97, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Shirley Bergt

WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Bergt, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne

Gerald Konken

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Konken, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.

Nancy Norton

Nancy Norton

ELGIN — Services for Nancy H. Norton, 86, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Glenn Loy will officiate. Burial will be in West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin.

Tom Brockmann

Tom Brockmann

HOSKINS — Services for Tom J. Brockmann, 59, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Hoskins City Cemetery.

Cheryl Schuetze

Cheryl Schuetze

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Cheryl “Cherrie” (Rabe) Schuetze, 65, Orange Park, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Mitch Shemek will officiate. Burial will be at Zion-St. John’s Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Jeffery Trudell

Jeffery Trudell

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffery A. Trudell, 52, San Marcos, Texas, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Joyce Tielke

STUART — Services for Joyce A. Tielke, 81, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns