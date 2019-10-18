Nancy Norton

ELGIN — Services for Nancy H. Norton, 86, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Glenn Loy will officiate. Burial will be in West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
1933-2019
Nancy Hinman, daughter of Donald S. and A. Bernice (Cratty) Hinman, was born Feb. 25, 1933, at Neligh. She grew up in Elgin, attended Elgin Public School and graduated in 1951. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University from 1951 to 1952.
On Aug. 24, 1952, Nancy married Gene R. Norton in Elgin. While Gene served in the U.S. Army, they lived at various locations. When he was deployed to Korea, Nancy returned to Elgin.
The couple lived in Washington State for a couple of years before returning to Elgin, where they farmed west of town.
Nancy was a housewife, raising their children, helping on the farm and assisting her husband for years at Norton Tax Service. They retired in 1992 and enjoyed 24 years living in Arizona, before moving to Lincoln in 2018.
Nancy was a member of the United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Stitch and Chatter and Out Our Way Ladies Aid. She enjoyed music, sewing, cross-stitch, crocheting and playing the piano.
Nancy is survived by her spouse of 67 years, Gene Norton of Lincoln; three children, Bradley G. (Mary) Norton of Hastings, Elizabeth L. Norton of Lincoln and Kathryn A. Norton of Beatrice; two grandchildren, Matthew Norton of Hastings and Michael (Delta) Norton of Hastings; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Reta Norton; a sister, Betty Harb; and a brother, Bob Hinman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com.