Nancy Brandt

O’NEILL — Private services for Nancy Brandt, 66, O’Neill, formerly of Sturgis, S.D., will be at a later date.

Nancy Brandt died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Avera Creighton Care Center in Creighton.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

1956-2022

Nancy Lee Potts was born on May 29, 1956, in Rapid City, S.D., to Vern and Lila (DeGeest) Potts. She attended Rapid City Public Schools.

Nancy raised her three children, Marie, Justin and Cheri, in Rapid City. She worked as a mail carrier before moving to O’Neill in 1985 to be closer to family.

Nancy was employed for Foxley’s (Herd Co.) for several years, then she worked for a time in dairy and swine production.

Nancy returned to Rapid City in 2015 to help take care of her mother. On Aug. 15, 2022, she was diagnosed with cancer and returned to O’Neill on Aug. 27.

Nancy loved horseback riding, embroidery and cooking/baking for the holidays. She enjoyed traveling, hunting and driving through the hills.

Nancy had a fun group of close neighbors in Sturgis that will miss her. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children, Marie Brandt of Norfolk, Justin (Bobbi) Brandt of O’Neill and Cheri Brandt of Logan, N.M.; nine grandchildren, Taylor (Anthony) Smith, Mark Patrick, Tristan (Nicole) Strong, Taryn (Sam Gabowski) Strong, Daine Brandt, Drake Brandt, Archer Brandt, Sidney (Clayton) Anderson and Julian (Colton Guernsey) Tuttle; three great-grandchildren, Kayson Smith, Mo Smith and River Anderson; siblings Dean (LuAnn) Potts of Rapid City, Vicki (Rick) Borden of Blackhawk, S.D., Mary Potts of Rapid City, Susan (Chuck) Doxon of Herford, Texas, Lori Potts of Rapid City, Dale (Marge) Potts of Alcester, S.D.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Lila Potts.

Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

Tags

O’NEILL — Private services for Nancy Brandt, 66, O’Neill, formerly of Sturgis, S.D., will be at a later date.

