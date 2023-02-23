 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy Badura

Nancy Badura

KEARNEY — Services for Nancy J. (Johnson) Badura, 71, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Burial will be in the Kearney cemetery following Mass.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of O’Brien, Straatmann, Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

The family requests memorials to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Kearney Catholic School Foundation.

1951-2023

Nancy Jolene (Johnson) Badura died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital In Omaha after a nearly 14-year battle with cancer.

Nancy Jolene (Johnson) Badura was born on March 3, 1951, in Osmond, the daughter and only child of Omar and Arlene (Mader) Johnson. She grew up on a farm in Antelope County just outside of Plainview and attended a one-room country school not far from her family’s farm. She later attended Plainview High School.

Throughout her years in school she was involved in 4-H, FSA, Rainbow Girls, mixed chorus, musicals and baton. She graduated in 1969 and at that same time her mother Arlene would pass away.

Her true passion started at the age of 4 when she took her first piano lesson, and for the next 65 years she would play piano whenever she could. Whether at Mass, as part of groups, teaching piano, or just for the pure joy. She was a master at playing the piano and could truly do amazing things with the keyboard. Her piano provided the soundtrack to her life. In her final year she was not strong enough to play and this truly broke her heart. Her husband and son were the last to hear her play and that sound will be missed by not only them, but many others who have heard.

Many more songs would be added to her soundtrack after she left Plainview. Her father Omar remarried. Through her new stepmother, Bernice, she gained five brothers and sisters which meant she was no longer an only child. She attended Kearney State College and eventually met her spouse, Claude, there. They were married in Ashton on Aug. 7, 1971. Nancy left school to become a housewife and eventually a mother and Claude would graduate in 1972 and continue working for DeKalb. Their son, Christopher, was born on Oct. 22, 1972.

Claude’s job took him to many states: Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, and eventually back to Nebraska where he would eventually leave DeKalb and join the Ashton State Bank. She relished every move and looked forward to indulging another of her passions, interior design. She loved turning a mere house into a home. She also loved to travel. She visited all 50 states multiple times, as well as 25 foreign countries. She had many other interests at various points in her life such as ceramics, sewing, baking, working for multiple catholic schools as a secretary, working in the lab at DeKalb, working in the bank as a teller/bookkeeper, she loved Nebraska football, and many other things too numerous to mention.

Nancy, you were a wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and maybe most of all, musician. The piano is now silent, the soundtrack complete. Goodbye and god bless.

Nancy is survived by her spouse Claude; her son, Chris; sister Diane (Jim) Anderson; brother Larry (Bev) Schilousky; sisters-in-law Sharol Schilousky, Adrianna (Bob) Davis and Rebecca (Larry) Parker; nieces, nephews and cousins, including “big sis” Sandra Cummimg.

She was preceded in death by her father Omar; mother Arlene; stepmother Bernice; grandparents Ole and Mary Johnson and Marion and Lula Mader; brother Bill Schilousky; sisters Phyllis Brandt and Jean Wulf; brother-in-law Jim Wulf; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Tags

In other news

LaDonna Micheels

LaDonna Micheels

NORFOLK — No services are planned for LaDonna L. Micheels, 92, of Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Darla Rae Bauer

Darla Rae Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jody Thomas

Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Melvin Kirkland

Melvin Kirkland

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Melvin A. Kirkland, 90, Norfolk, will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A private memorial service will follow the visitation with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the W…

Juan Sanchez

Juan Sanchez

ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.

Jody Thomas

Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gale Jones

Gale Jones

ROYAL — A celebration of life for Gale D. Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private burial will be at 4 p.m. in the Royal Cemetery.

Jeanette Throckmorton

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

Denise Stevens

Denise Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 a…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara