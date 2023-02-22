Nancy Badur

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Nancy Badur

Nancy Badur

KEARNEY — Services for Nancy J. (Johnson) Badur, 71, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Burial will be in the Kearney cemetery following Mass.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of O’Brien, Straatmann, Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

The family requests memorials to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Kearney Catholic School Foundation.

1951-2023

Nancy Jolene (Johnson) Badura died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital In Omaha after a nearly 14 year battle with cancer.

Nancy Jolene (Johnson) Badura was born on March 3, 1951, in Osmond, the daughter and only child of Omar and Arlene (Mader) Johnson. She grew up on a farm in Antelope County just outside of Plainview and attended a one-room country school not far from her family’s farm. She later attended Plainview High School.

Throughout her years in school she was involved in 4-H, FSA, Rainbow Girls, mixed chorus, musicals and baton. She graduated in 1969 and at that same time her mother Arlene would pass away.

Her true passion started at the age of 4 when she took her first piano lesson, and for the next 65 years she would play piano whenever she could. Whether at Mass, as part of groups, teaching piano, or just for the pure joy. She was a master at playing the piano and could truly do amazing things with the keyboard. Her piano provided the soundtrack to her life. In her final year she was not strong enough to play and this truly broke her heart. Her husband and son were the last to hear her play and that sound will be missed by not only them, but many others who have heard.

Many more songs would be added to her soundtrack after she left Plainview. Her father Omar remarried. Through her new stepmother, Bernice, she gained five brothers and sisters which meant she was no longer an only child. She attended Kearney State College and eventually met her spouse, Claude, there. They were married in Ashton on Aug. 7, 1971. Nancy left school to become a housewife and eventually a mother and Claude would graduate in 1972 and continue working for DeKalb. Their son, Christopher, was born on Oct. 22, 1972.

Claude’s job took him to many states: Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, and eventually back to Nebraska where he would eventually leave DeKalb and join the Ashton State Bank. She relished every move and looked forward to indulging another of her passions, interior design. She loved turning a mere house into a home. She also loved to travel. She visited all 50 states multiple times, as well as 25 foreign countries. She had many other interests at various points in her life such as ceramics, sewing, baking, working for multiple catholic schools as a secretary, working in the lab at DeKalb, working in the bank as a teller/bookkeeper, she loved Nebraska football, and many other things too numerous to mention.

Nancy, you were a wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and maybe most of all, musician. The piano is now silent, the soundtrack complete. Goodbye and god bless.

Nancy is survived by her spouse Claude; her son, Chris; sister Diane (Jim) Anderson; brother Larry (Bev) Schilousky; sisters-in-law Sharol Schilousky, Adrianna (Bob) Davis and Rebecca (Larry) Parker; nieces, nephews and cousins, including “big sis” Sandra Cummimg.

She was preceded in death by her father Omar; mother Arlene; stepmother Bernice; grandparents Ole and Mary Johnson and Marion and Lula Mader; brother Bill Schilousky; sisters Phyllis Brandt and Jean Wulf; brother-in-law Jim Wulf; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Tags

In other news

Denise Stevens

Denise Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Denise Stevens, 67, Crofton, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the parish cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 a…

Jeanette Throckmorton

Jeanette Throckmorton

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

Leonard Wostrel

Leonard Wostrel

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview at a later date. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Marcia Stanley

Marcia Stanley

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia L. Stanley, 74, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Juan Sanchez

Juan Sanchez

ATKINSON — A celebration of life for Juan D. Sanchez, 75, of Chihuahua, Mexico, formerly of Atkinson, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Atkinson KC Hall.

Scott McManigal

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Gerald Hochstein

Gerald Hochstein

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

Lonnie Wood

Lonnie Wood

Lonnie Howard Wood was born near Stanton on Feb. 21, 1936, to Howard Wood and Eleanor Wood (Kuester), both deceased. He passed on Jan. 31, 2023, at home in Sun City West, Ariz.

Scott McManigal

Scott McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, of Center will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara