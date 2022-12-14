O’NEILL — Services for Nance “Neva Mae” Morrow, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Nance Morrow died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home in O’Neill.
1933-2022
Neva Mae Bauer was born on Feb. 7, 1933, on the farm near Ewing to Johnny and Clarabell (Jewell) Bauer. It was so cold that day, the doctor could not get out to the farm. Nance told stories of growing up, bringing in the cows, driving the tractor and the girls all staying together because they were afraid of the dark and snakes. Nance loved being with her dad and doing all the farm stuff, but she also loved to cook and bake with mom.
Nance attended St. Mary’s Academy, graduating in 1950.
She married Rudy Morrow on Dec. 27, 1955. Two children were born: Mary Jane and Michael. Rudy and Nance lived their entire married life in O’Neill. Rudy passed away in 1990.
Nance worked at the American Legion for over 25 years. She also worked at the O’Neill Country Club and the school, serving hot lunches. She stirred up the most delicious salads, soups and desserts. For years, she was called upon to make pies, salads, cookies and even fry up chicken for her friends and neighbors.
Nance was able to live in her home until her death. She was loved and cared for by her daughter, Mary Jane. Mary Jane has done everything for her for years. It was a true blessing and absolutely what mom wanted. Nance loved her life, and she would tell you she loved being in her kitchen.
Nance is survived by her children, Mary Jane Buis of O’Neill and Michael “Rudy” (Mardelle) Morrow of Albuquerque, N.M.; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Schamp of Norfolk, Melanie (Trey) Boothe and Michaela (Matt) Ibbotson, all of Albuquerque, N.M.; five great-grandchildren, who brought love, new life and a sense of pride to her, Joshua, Jacob and Chloe Schamp of Norfolk and Landen and Lily Boothe of Albuquerque; siblings Pat Donohoe of Garden Grove, Calif., Bill (Judy) Bauer of O’Neill and Dan (Nancy) Bauer of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, especially Nancy Derickson, a friend for over 70 years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Clarabell (Jewell) Bauer; spouse Rudy Morrow; and three sisters, Mick Borg, Jo Lampert and Barbie Sue Bauer.
We have lost a true treasure. Nance made everything from scratch, never had a recipe and served hundreds of people. We will miss you.
Special thanks to Matt Bauer for always being there and taking such good care of mom.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.