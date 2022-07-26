 Skip to main content
Nadine Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Nadine Wacker died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Irene Martin

NELIGH — Memorial services for Irene E. Martin, 94, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Gloria Rudloff

NORFOLK — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Gloria Rudloff died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.

Dale Wamberg

WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Matthew Norlen will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Dolly Schilousky

EWING — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Church of Christ in Ewing. The Rev Wes Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.

Ronald Colsden

STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Joan Hoffman

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Mary Wacker

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

LaNell Schneider

STUART — Services for LaNell Schneider, 66, formerly of Stuart, will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

