BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Nadine Wacker died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Irene E. Martin, 94, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Gloria Rudloff died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.
WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Matthew Norlen will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.
EWING — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Church of Christ in Ewing. The Rev Wes Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mary F. Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STUART — Services for LaNell Schneider, 66, formerly of Stuart, will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
