BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek with the Rev. Joseph Leech officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Steffen Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Nadine Wacker died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Community Pride Center in Battle Creek.
1929-2022
Nadine was born March 28, 1929, in Battle Creek to Lloyd and Rosella (Scheerger) Simpson. On April 4, 1929, she was united into Christ through the gift of Holy Baptism at St. John Lutheran Church, Battle Creek, and became a child of God. On May 17, 1942, she publicly confessed that gift of faith through the work of the Holy Spirit and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church.
Nadine graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1946. Following graduation, she obtained a position at Battle Creek State Bank and worked there until her marriage to Don Wacker on Jan. 16, 1949. They farmed an acreage about 5 miles north of Battle Creek until they retired and moved into town in 1992. Nadine worked a number of years in the laundry room at the Super 8 Motel.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the Dorcas Society, church choir and Altar Guild.
On Jan. 16, 2022, Nadine and Don celebrated 73 years of marriage.
In addition to her spouse Don, Nadine is survived by her daughters, Kathy Martz of Papillion, Jan (Jerry) Prauner and Sue (Carl) Bernstrauch, all of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Vicky (Bruce) Luhr of Seward; brother Bob Simpson of Norfolk; six granddaughters; three grandsons; six great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; and one great-great granddaughter.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, son John, and her sister Carolyn.
Memorials may be designated to St. John Lutheran Church or the Orphan Grain Train. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.