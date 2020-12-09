Nadine Sindelar

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Platte Center.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
The Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
Nadine was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Surprise, to Arthur and Rose (Matousek) Wondercheck Sr. She was raised on the family farm and attended rural schools prior to graduating from Belgrade High School in 1948.
Nadine married Maurice Sindelar on Sept. 6, 1948. The couple was blessed with four children: Kaye, Judy, Randy and Dennis. From 1960 until 1973, their family lived in Norfolk, where she worked in retail sales at several businesses.
In 1974, Nadine and Maurice moved to Laurel, where they owned and operated Laurel IGA until 1990. They remained there for nine years before moving back to Norfolk to be closer to their children.
She lived in Norfolk until 2018. At that time, she moved to Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
She is survived by her children: Kaye Marten, Judy (Lyle) Moeller and Dennis (Diana) Sindelar; a daughter-in-law, Pam Sindelar; her grandchildren, Travis (Kyla) Marten, Dawnn Henderson, Joy (Brian) Thomas, Christopher (Lee Anne) Moeller, Bryan (Ann) Moeller, Ryan (Dara) Sindelar, Courtney Sindelar and Kody Sindelar; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph (Hanne) Wondercheck; her sisters-in-law, LaVonne Wondercheck, Beverly Wondercheck, Norma Jean Sindelar, Sally Sindelar and Cathy (Doug) Kuhlman; and many nieces and nephews.
Nadine was preceded in death by her spouse; a son, Randy Sindelar; a son-in-law, Monte Marten; her siblings: infants Helen Wondercheck and Richard Wondercheck, Art (Elsie) Wondercheck Jr., Arlene (Leonard) Jung, Leonard (Louise) Wondercheck, Mildred (Vernon) Jennings, Doris (George) Bise, Alvin (Jean) Wondercheck, John Wondercheck, Mary Ann (William) Degen, Ernest (Ellen) Wondercheck and Ray Wondercheck; and in-laws Readell (Betty) Sindelar, Orville (Doris) Sindelar, Anthony Sindelar, Milton Sindelar and Bill (Reta) Sindelar.
