TILDEN — Services for Nadine Neely, 101, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in the Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
She died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1918-2020
Nadine (Lewis) Neely was born on Oct. 19, 1918, on the family farm east of Tilden, to Clarence “Bobe” and Hilda (Peterson) Lewis. The land had been homesteaded by her grandfather, P.V. Lewis. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Meadow Grove and was baptized there.
Nadine attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Tilden High School in 1935.
On June 1, 1941, Nadine married Dave Neely of Tilden at the Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. They lived in Tilden all of their married life, except when Dave was in the service.
Nadine was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 76 years. She was also a member of the Tilden Methodist Church and the Women’s Society.
Nadine was a talented singer and enjoyed music. She sang in the Methodist Church Choir for many years and also for special occasions, such as weddings and funerals.
Nadine is survived by her children, David Craig Neely of Lincoln, Mark Neely of Hadar and Deanna (Mick) Carrico of Orofino, Idaho; her granddaughters, Michelle Neely (Bobby Soileau) of Billings, Mont., and Jordan Neely of Pierce; and nephew Gary Werner of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, David in 2001; her sister, Mildred; a brother in infancy; and a daughter-in-law, Jane.