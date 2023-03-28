 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS — Services for Nadine Engel, 75, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.

Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Columbus, with a Catholic Daughters of America rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m. McKnown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1948-2023

Nadine Engel passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep due to bleeding on her brain, most likely caused by a stroke. Nadine has given the greatest gift of all by continuing to give to others. Her family has honored her wishes of being an organ donor so that others may live on.

Nadine Lynn Muehlmeier was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Norfolk to Bert and Irene (Jahn) Muehlmeier. She attended Pierce Lutheran School before graduating from Norfolk Senior High.

Nadine married Eldon Engel on April 2, 1966, at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk following Eldon’s time in military boot camp.

Nadine lived in Norfolk and Columbus, where she worked at Deets and TC Home in sales and retired from BD Medical following a career as a medical associate.

Nadine was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Elks Country Club, Holiday Dance Club, her beloved Bunco group and her CEC prayer group.

Nadine is survived by her spouse, Eldon Engel of Columbus; a daughter, Lynn (Jack) Dahm of Coralville, Iowa; grandchildren Casey, 27, Lyndsey, 25, (John) Milani, and Tyler, 21; son Darin Engel of Omaha and grandchildren Connor, 17, Alexis, 14, and Nathan, 11; two sisters, Bev Olson of Norfolk and Kay (Neal) McGrath of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Jeanie Muehlmeier of Norfolk; her beloved puppy, Hawkeye, 19; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Irene Muehlmeier, and brother Gerald Muehlmeier.

