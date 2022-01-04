NELIGH — Services for Nadene Hughes, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bob Dainton will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
Nadene Hughes died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Pemberly Place Assisted Living in Lincoln.
1932-2021
Lillie Nadene (Fallesen) Hughes was born on Sept. 10, 1932, to Holga and Hazel (Riley) Fallesen. She attended rural schools east of Neligh and graduated at the age of 16 with the class of 1949 from Neligh High School.
After high school, Nadene worked for attorney Harold Rice.
On March 19, 1954, she was united in marriage to Gordon Hughes. Nadene and Gordon devoted their lives to raising their family and operating a successful farming business in Antelope County. In 1974, Nadene began working for the Department of Social Services and, shortly thereafter, was appointed clerk of the District Court for Antelope County, a position she held for nearly 20 years.
Nadene volunteered for several organizations throughout her life, including the American Red Cross, March of Dimes, American Legion Auxiliary and Neligh Cemetery Association.
Nadene was a faithful disciple of Christ her entire life. She was a devoted spouse and mother, and she dearly loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cheering on the Huskers in volleyball and football.
Nadene is survived by her five children, Dennis (Jean) Hughes of Lincoln, Dawn (Jim) Zieg of Lincoln, Kathy (Ken) Jisa of Lincoln, Cheryl (Vern) Powers of Bennington and Lori (Nathan) Meisgeier of Omaha; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Gordon; brothers Melvin Fallesen and Norman Fallesen; and sister Darlene Basel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Neligh Senior Center or the Neligh Cemetery Association.