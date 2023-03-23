 Skip to main content
N. Leon Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. N. Leon Wagner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Geraldine Volsicka died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Arbor Care Center–Countryside in Madison.

Alaire Anderson

WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Oda Schneider

Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.

Dorothy Gross

AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.

Marietta Linn

LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

David Brown

NORFOLK — Services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. David Brown died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Billie Marcellus

O’NEILL — Services for Billie Marcellus, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Robert Wynn will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and Vet…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

