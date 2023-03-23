NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. N. Leon Wagner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk
WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.
LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. David Brown died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Billie Marcellus, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Robert Wynn will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and Vet…