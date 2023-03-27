NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
N. Leon Wagner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1937-2023
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Norman Leon was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Stanton, to Norman Phillip and Leona Augusta (Goetsch) Wagner. He was baptized on Oct. 10, 1937, by the Rev. Herbert Hackbarth and later confirmed on May 20, 1951, by the Rev. L. F. Groth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Leon attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Stanton, Madison County and Stanton County Schools and graduated from Stanton High School in 1955.
After graduation, Leon enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 12, 1955. He served at Great Lakes Naval Station and his last year was spent as a hospital corpsman at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1958. When he returned home from the service, he was employed by Beatrice Foods-Meadow Gold Milk.
In September 1962, he began employment with Metz Baking Company-Old Home Bread as a salesman. He retired in 1992 after being employed 30 years.
On June 7, 1959, he was married to Barbara Siecke at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk by the Rev. Albert Bostelmann. The couple was blessed with three children.
Leon served as a trustee and on the finance committee at Christ Lutheran Church. He was a Cub Scout leader and was active in Jefferson School Parent-Teacher Association, receiving the honor of lifetime membership.
Leon enjoyed bowling, camping, gardening, fishing and cooking. He was a Nebraska football fan and a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Barbara; children Valerie (Brad) Yates of San Diego, Calif., Vicki (Kent) Wohlers of Fort Collins, Colo., and Vance (Suzi) Wagner of Fort Calhoun; grandchildren Anne (Ryan) Grabowski of Kearney, Brooke (Kris) Wohlers of Denver, Lindsay Yates of San Diego, Calif., Grant Wagner and Lydia Wagner of Fort Calhoun; great-granddaughters Grace and Averie Grabowski of Kearney; sister Phyllis Musser of Elkhorn; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; stepfathers William Polenske and Gilbert Scalph; and a brother-in-law, Merle Musser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Lutheran High Northeast.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.