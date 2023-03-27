 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

N. Leon Wagner

N. Leon Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

N. Leon Wagner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1937-2023

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Norman Leon was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Stanton, to Norman Phillip and Leona Augusta (Goetsch) Wagner. He was baptized on Oct. 10, 1937, by the Rev. Herbert Hackbarth and later confirmed on May 20, 1951, by the Rev. L. F. Groth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Leon attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Stanton, Madison County and Stanton County Schools and graduated from Stanton High School in 1955.

After graduation, Leon enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 12, 1955. He served at Great Lakes Naval Station and his last year was spent as a hospital corpsman at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii. He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1958. When he returned home from the service, he was employed by Beatrice Foods-Meadow Gold Milk.

In September 1962, he began employment with Metz Baking Company-Old Home Bread as a salesman. He retired in 1992 after being employed 30 years.

On June 7, 1959, he was married to Barbara Siecke at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk by the Rev. Albert Bostelmann. The couple was blessed with three children.

Leon served as a trustee and on the finance committee at Christ Lutheran Church. He was a Cub Scout leader and was active in Jefferson School Parent-Teacher Association, receiving the honor of lifetime membership.

Leon enjoyed bowling, camping, gardening, fishing and cooking. He was a Nebraska football fan and a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Barbara; children Valerie (Brad) Yates of San Diego, Calif., Vicki (Kent) Wohlers of Fort Collins, Colo., and Vance (Suzi) Wagner of Fort Calhoun; grandchildren Anne (Ryan) Grabowski of Kearney, Brooke (Kris) Wohlers of Denver, Lindsay Yates of San Diego, Calif., Grant Wagner and Lydia Wagner of Fort Calhoun; great-granddaughters Grace and Averie Grabowski of Kearney; sister Phyllis Musser of Elkhorn; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents; stepfathers William Polenske and Gilbert Scalph; and a brother-in-law, Merle Musser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Lutheran High Northeast.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Maynard Vrbka

Maynard Vrbka

NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, Ame…

Judy Arrowsmith

Judy Arrowsmith

BASSETT — Services for Judy E. Arrowsmith, 79, Mills, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett. Judy Arrowsmith died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.

David Brown

David Brown

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. Brown, 84, of Clarkson, formerly of Norfolk, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Northern Heights Baptist Church. Private family inurnment will be at Stigler Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.

N. Leon Wagner

N. Leon Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post…

Joann Proett

Joann Proett

WAYNE — Services for Joann Proett, 87, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.

Oda Schneider

Oda Schneider

LINDSAY — Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.

N. Leon Wagner

N. Leon Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

David Brown

David Brown

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Stigler Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara