You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myron Paulsen

BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the church in Beemer and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Myron Paulsen died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Wendell Davis

Wendell Davis

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for the Rev. M. Wendell Davis, 89, Columbus, who served as a Methodist minister in Norfolk and Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Waymond Hanzlik

Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans …

Jerry Vaughn

Jerry Vaughn

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jerry Vaughn died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gregory Schmidt

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Elsie Magwire

Elsie Magwire

SPENCER — Services for Elsie Magwire, 21, Norfolk, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Boyd County High School gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.

Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann

Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann

RAEVILLE — Services for the Rev. Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann, 75, Minot, N.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery.

Diane Mouchka

Diane Mouchka

NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Leona Prochaska

Leona Prochaska

DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara