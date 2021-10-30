BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be on Monday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer, with the Rev. Mike Belinsky officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer, and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Myron Paulsen died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
———
Myron Elmer Paulsen was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Norfolk, to Elmer and Berdina (Raasch) Paulsen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. Myron attended Beemer Public School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1965. Myron served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968.
On June 5, 1971, he was united in marriage to Karen Smith at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Myron lived in Beemer his whole life, where he was later employed at IBP and Jones Manufacturing.
Myron loved hunting, spending time down at the river by the cabin with his friends, and rebuilding things out in his garage. He enjoyed watching western movies and Molly B. on the television, and playing Canasta (cards) with friends and his sisters.
Myron was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and American Legion Post 159. He thought the world of his son, grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include son, Bert and Brenda Paulsen of West Point; grandchildren Tyler (Brea) Paulsen and children, Nolan, Piper, Briar and Lennox; Jennifer (Randy) Jakubowski and children, Jace and Alivia; Andrew Paulsen; Gene Paulsen; Amber Paulsen and daughter-Aiyana Welsh; step-granddaughter, Jaclyn Young; sisters Marilyn Richardson of Omaha, Eldene Thompson of Fremont, step-sister-Marilyn (Ron) Oswald of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Peggy Smith of Rosalie and Janet Smith of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Myron was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Smith) Paulsen; son David Paulsen; parents Elmer and Berdina Paulsen, step mother Ruth Paulsen; great-grandson Bodhi Welsh, step-brother James English, and brothers-in-law.