Myron Moats

NORFOLK — Services for Myron “Mike” Moats, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Edgewood Healthcare in Norfolk.
1929-2019
Mike was born May 5, 1929, in Osmond, to Harry and Ella (Gansebom) Moats. He graduated from Osmond High School and Norfolk Junior College. Mike worked for the Osmond Creamery, where he was the youngest milk inspector in the state at the age of 16.
On May 22, 1955, he married Nylotis Overhue at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, and the couple had five children. They moved to Norfolk in 1957, where he served on numerous councils and was in a band.
Mike worked for Phillip Morris for over 33 years as a salesman. Following the death of his brother, Marvin, in 1968, Mike and Nylotis raised three of Marvin’s children.
He enjoyed Jigsaw puzzles, reading, arts and crafts, winning candy bars at Bingo and singing, especially during Christmas and in the church choir.
Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by children Michael and Cindy Moats of Omaha, Patrick Moats of Columbus, Douglas Moats of Norfolk, Curtis and Sharon Moats of Topeka, Kan., and Nyla and Neil Heese of Randolph; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his spouse, his parents and a brother.
