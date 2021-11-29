STANTON — Services for Myron W. Hassler, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Myron Hassler died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1953-2021
Myron Willis was born June 29, 1953, in West Point to LeRoy and Hildegard (Renner) Hassler. He graduated Central Catholic High School in West Point in 1971.
On July 9, 1977, Myron married Diane Marie Svitak at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The couple was blessed with two sons, Jason and Jeremy.
Myron worked at Hiland-Roberts Dairy for many years, retiring in 2018.
Myron enjoyed camping with his family and taking his grandchildren fishing. He had a great love for his grandchildren and his dogs. Myron loved his Ford trucks and his John Deere tractors. He was a handyman who was always willing to help others.
He is survived by his spouse of 44 years, Diane; sons Jason (Trisha) Hassler of Norfolk and Jeremy (Megan) Hassler of Wisner; grandchildren Colton, Garett, Levi, Allie and Bria; siblings LaVonne Gubbels of Norfolk, Joyce (Bill) Blumer of Fremont, Alvera (Jeff) Prather of Madison, Marvin (Deb) Hassler of Madison and Evelyn (Allen) Frisch of Madison; brother-in-law Richard Vacha of Clarkson; and many nieces and nephews.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents; sister Darlene Vacha; brother-in-law Dave Gubbels; and nephews Chad Gubbels and James Kaup.
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.