STANTON — Services for Myron Hassler, 68, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Myron Hassler died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Stanton.
Tags
In other news
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. The Rev. Ralph Metschke will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of F…
AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Patricia K. Jones, 61, Ainsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas Dover died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark L. Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will be in the Fremont Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.
BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.