OSMOND — Services are pending for Myron H. Doerr, 87, of Plainview. He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.
OMAHA — Services for Lt. Craig A. Loveless, 54, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Lifegate Church-West Dodge Campus, 15555 W. Dodge Road, in Omaha. Deb Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Hillcrest in Omaha.
OSMOND — Services are pending for Michael Timmerman, 58, of Osmond. He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Avera Hospital in Yankton. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for William “Dan” Frederickson, 65, Ainsworth, were Thursday, April 9, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated.
NORFOLK — Private services for Randy A. Barritt, 60, Norfolk, will be Saturday, April 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Kenneth Krieger, 71, O’Neill, formerly of Atkinson, will be at at later date. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.