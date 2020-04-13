Myron Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Private family services for Myron H. Doerr, 87, of Plainview will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with the Rev. Brian Bucklew officiating.
Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. Military rites will be by the American Legion Post 148 of Plainview and the United States Army Honors Guard.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to Zion Lutheran Church and School or the Plainview Hospital Foundation.
He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview.
1933-2020
Myron Henry Doerr was born Feb. 23, 1933, to John and Emma Anders Doerr at home at Creighton. He was baptized at Golgatha Lutheran Church, Wausa.
Myron attended grade school at District 142 in rural Knox County and 7-8 grade at Zion Lutheran School in Plainview. Myron was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview in 1946.
Myron entered the Army on May 15, 1953, and went through basic training at Camp Chaffee, Fort Smith, Ark. He was stationed in Germany for 18 months. He was honorably discharged May 3, 1955.
On Feb. 12, 1956, Myron married Shirley Weinrich at Plainview. They farmed east of Creighton on his home place which was later honored as an Ak-Sar-Ben Century Farm. This is where they raised their four children. When he retired from farming, they moved to Plainview in 1999. He drove school bus for 15 years.
Myron was a member of VFW and the American Legion. He held various offices at Zion Lutheran Church and was a member of the Lutheran Laymen’s League. Myron and Shirley loved to attend activities for the grandchildren, watch baseball games, and travel including a trip to Europe to the area where he was stationed.
Myron is survived by his wife, Shirley; children Debra (Randy) Woosley of Omaha, Gary (Liz) Doerr of Creighton, Jolene (Gary) Choate or Omaha, and Douglas (Nancy) Doerr of Omaha; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Marvin (Lillian) Doerr of Sherman Ill.; and in-laws Lawrence Kremeier of Fergus Falls, Minn., Elaine Doerr of Plainview, Sharon Doerr of Longview, Wash., and Kenny (Ruth) Weinrich of Omaha.
Casket bearers are Gary Doerr, Douglas Doerr, Randy Woosley and Gary Choate.
Honorary casket bearers are April Wind, Eric Doerr, Jordan Wind, Falon McAlpin, Kayla Dryden, Allyson Doerr, Ashlyn Brodahl, Kevin Doerr and Aaron Doerr.
Services will be live-streamed on the Zion Lutheran Church and School’s Facebook page.
Organist for the service will be Nancy Schlote with songs “Abide With Me,” “How Great Thou Art” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.