Myron Deck

Myron Deck

HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Hoskins.

Myron Deck died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1932-2022

Mike was born on Dec. 9, 1932, in Hoskins to parents Henry and Minnie (Marotz) Deck. He attended grade school in Hoskins and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1949.

He married Luetta Hartmann on March 25, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. After marriage, Mike and Luetta farmed in the Hoskins area. They moved into Hoskins in 2003.

Mike was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins, where he was a church elder for 30 years, served on Trinity School Board, as well as Winside School Board for 10 years and was an FSA board chairman.

Survivors include his spouse, Luetta Deck of Hoskins; children Doug (Beth) Deck of Hoskins, Scott (Nancy) Deck of Hoskins and Hugh “Skip” Deck of Hoskins; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Minnie; great-grandson Colton Jensen; and brother Lester Deck.

Organist will be Rogene Marotz. Casketbearers will be Josh Jensen, Brent Teitz, Justin Koch, Shawn Beaudette, Michael Deck, Kyle Holland and Nate Behmer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

