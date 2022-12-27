HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Hoskins.
Myron Deck died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Mike was born on Dec. 9, 1932, in Hoskins to parents Henry and Minnie (Marotz) Deck. He attended grade school in Hoskins and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1949.
He married Luetta Hartmann on March 25, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. After marriage, Mike and Luetta farmed in the Hoskins area. They moved into Hoskins in 2003.
Mike was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins, where he was a church elder for 30 years, served on Trinity School Board, as well as Winside School Board for 10 years and was an FSA board chairman.
Survivors include his spouse, Luetta Deck of Hoskins; children Doug (Beth) Deck of Hoskins, Scott (Nancy) Deck of Hoskins and Hugh “Skip” Deck of Hoskins; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Minnie; great-grandson Colton Jensen; and brother Lester Deck.
Organist will be Rogene Marotz. Casketbearers will be Josh Jensen, Brent Teitz, Justin Koch, Shawn Beaudette, Michael Deck, Kyle Holland and Nate Behmer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.