Myrna Higgins

PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Myrna F. (Nelson) Higgins, 87, Plattsmouth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Lee Wigert will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitations will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
She died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.
1933-2021
Myrna Faye (Nelson) Higgins was born on June 27, 1933, to Walter Emanuel and Ida Mae (Otis) Nelson in Newman Grove. Myrna was raised and schooled in Newman Grove, and she graduated from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1950. Myrna earned her normal training at Newman Grove High School, and she taught country school in Madison, Gage and Cass counties. While teaching country school, Myrna took college courses at Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Myrna met the love of her life, Jerry Carl Higgins, and they later married on Dec. 4, 1955, at Zion Church Parsonage in Newman Grove. Their wedding was scheduled for Dec. 3, but due to a blizzard, Jerry was stranded at Myrna’s parents’ farm and Myrna was stranded at the church. Myrna’s mother, Ida, called the WJAG radio station and announced the wedding would be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Believe it or not, Jerry heard about his wedding date change over the radio.
Myrna and Jerry made their home in Plattsmouth. She taught for 10-1/2 years, sometimes having all nine grades (kindergarten through eighth) with 18-20 students. Then Myrna worked as the private secretary for the sales and administration manager at Allied Chemical in Plattsmouth from 1965 until 1982.
In 1978, Jerry and Myrna bought the hardware store in Plattsmouth, and they opened Higgins Hardware on Feb. 14, 1978. When the sales and administration offices were phased out at Allied Chemical, Myrna began working full time as the co-owner, office manager and bookkeeper at their hardware store.
Myrna and Jerry enjoyed square dancing. They loved motor boating on many lakes in Arkansas and Nebraska. Myrna loved music and playing the organ.
Myrna was a member of First United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Women and the Korn Club all of Plattsmouth. She also was a member of the American Business Womens Association, where she served as various officers.
She is survived by her spouse of 65 years, Jerry Higgins of Plattsmouth; a brother, Myron J. Nelson and spouse Betty of Newman Grove; eight nieces and nephews: Linda Leifeld and spouse Kerry of Peoria, Ill., Lori Cox and spouse Brad of Newman Grove, LuAnn Sotelo and spouse Henry of Lincoln, Lajean Powell and spouse George of Tilden, Jody Johnson and spouse Barry of Newman Grove, Jay Nelson and spouse Barb of Newman Grove, Joey Nelson and spouse Renata of Las Vegas, Nev., Dennis McCloud and spouse Jeanie of Newman Grove; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ida Nelson, and her sister, Norma Monson and her spouse, Earl.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Leifeld, Brad Cox, Henry Sotelo, George Powell, Barry Johnson, Jay Nelson, Joey Nelson and Dennis McCloud. The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church.
Condolences can be left at robyfuneralhome.com.