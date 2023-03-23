Myrna Botsford

TILDEN — Private services for Myrna S. Botsford, 81, Tilden, were held at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Young Men’s Club of Tilden.
1941-2023
Myrna Sue Botsford peacefully passed away at her home in Tilden on the evening of Friday, March 17, 2023.
Myrna was born Nov. 8, 1941, and was raised on a farm south of Meadow Grove by her parents, Walton and Leona Grant. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1959 and received her teaching degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Myrna married Leo Botsford on April 7, 1962, and they were able to spend almost 61 years together.
Myrna worked for several years as a physical education teacher before transitioning to sales.
Survivors include her spouse, Leo Botsford of Tilden; daughters Stephanie Botsford and her spouse, Tim Rose of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Tracie Botsford of Tilden; and granddaughters Anna and Jennie Rose of Colorado Springs.